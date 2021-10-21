Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman got lucky with a Florida lottery scratch-off ticket she bought from Publix.
The 69-year-old woman claimed a $1 million prize from the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release.
Kathryn Williams chose to receive her winnings all at once in a lump-sum payment of $795,000. She purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 2724 Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa.
The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Gold Rush Limited is one of the Florida Lottery's newest $20 scratch-off games. Prizes include 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million and more than 33,00 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.