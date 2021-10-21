Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

Kathryn Williams chose to receive her winnings all at once in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman got lucky with a Florida lottery scratch-off ticket she bought from Publix.

The 69-year-old woman claimed a $1 million prize from the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release.

Kathryn Williams chose to receive her winnings all at once in a lump-sum payment of $795,000. She purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 2724 Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa.

The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.