Ninety animals, including horses, dogs and rabbits, were seized from a Brooksville residence on Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Robin Crawford, 46, was charged with animal cruelty and confinement without food or water.

The animals were taken to county animal services.

Crawford was cited with $46,000 in county ordinance violations.

