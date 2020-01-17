ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two days after the body of 48-year-old Scott Jenks was discovered lying in a shopping plaza parking long, an arrest has been made in the case.
Jenks’ body was found at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police said there was evidence he was beaten to death.
According to St. Pete Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez, Jenks was well-known in the community. He'd spent years working as a bartender and a cook at various bars and restaurants around St. Pete.
On Thursday, Kristoff King, 37, was arrested in Alachua County, charged with first-degree murder.
King is being held in Alachua County awaiting extradition to Pinellas County.
A gofundme account is set up to help the Jenks family with burial costs.
The Gofundme page says a there will be a celebration of life at the Outpost on Gandy in St. Petersburg, but the date and time are not yet announced.
