100 tiny homes built in Tampa to help people facing homelessness

Catholic Charities, the city of Tampa and other partners are involved with the efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — More housing is coming to Tampa in an effort to address homelessness.

On Thursday, 100 tiny homes dubbed "Hope Cottages" were unveiled by Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, Inc., the city of Tampa and other partners.

"It has been a long time coming," Catholic Charities Executive Director Maggie Rogers said.

The cottages, which are slated to open by this fall, are aimed to help people transition to permanent housing as case workers help clients with resources.

Each home is 64 square feet complete with a bed, air conditioning, heating and power, the city explained in a release. They're located at Tampa Hope, where 125 tents also exist to help people facing homelessness, according to the city.

Carl Walker, a former client, said he believes the cottages will help people get back on their feet even more.

Walker said he was facing homelessness a year ago. Injuries from his job and illness led him to seek help and shelter at one of Tampa Hope's tents.

However, through help from the program, he found permanent housing in the last year thanks to the agency's program.

"This place is seriously built to help the individual become a better person, and to go back out in society, and become a better part of society," Walker said.

Catholic Charities is planning to open up at least 100 more cottages. Of the existing 100, the city of Tampa stated it funded 75 of them with each one costing approximately $10,000.

Each client is expected to stay for up to four months but flexibility may be given, Rogers said. The area remains free of alcohol and substances to help with clients' success.

"Our partnership with Catholic Charities reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness in a holistic way and we believe the addition of the Hope Cottages will be vital in further uplifting this vulnerable population," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement.