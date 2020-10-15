Choking child in Chick-fil-a drive-thru saved by employee

The fast-food location says Zack 'Cowboy' Kokenzie is also an Eagle Scout.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It appeared to be a normal shift at the Chick-fil-a drive-thru this week for employee Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie until a child began choking.

According to the Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway location, Kokenzie heard "frantic cries" coming from an SUV just outside the drive-thru's window when he knew he needed to act.

In a Facebook post, they said Kokenzie's days as an Eagle Scout and being CPR certified drove him to head toward the commotion. That's when the businesses says he found a father and another customer trying to free what appeared to be a choking child in the back seat.

After assessing the situation the employee found the child's seat belt had become wrapped around their neck, according to the Facebook post. Using a pair of scissors from inside the store Kokenzie was able to free the child by cutting the seatbelt.

"This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright," said store owner and operator Alex Vann, in part.

The Machester Expressway location said it was thankful everyone ended up okay.

Way to go, "Cowboy"!

What other people are reading right now: