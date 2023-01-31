Feeding Tampa Bay to break ground on massive, new facility

The new location will better serve west Central Florida's current one million struggling with food insecurity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Florida — Feeding Tampa Bay will officially break ground Tuesday on its new Tampa facility.

The new location will serve as the organization's headquarters, primary distribution facility and hub of opportunity for those in need.

According to Feeding Tampa Bay, there are one million people struggling with food insecurity and personal stability in the west Central Florida region.

The current facility used by the organization is 80,000 square feet of rented space costing $650,000 a year. The new location will have 217,000 square feet and will be owned by the organization, made possible through private and corporate donations along with government grants.

Related Articles Cereal drive provides nearly 2 million meals

The new location will allow for twice the amount of fresh produce and perishable goods which will ultimately reduce meal costs by 25%.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2024.