Tampa Mayor Jane Castor meets with children battling cancer

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and her dog Desa met with families on Friday who have had a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

The Children's Cancer Center and 1Voice Foundation brought more than 30 kids and their families to Old City Hall in Downtown Tampa, officials said in a press release.

The families of the children who are currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis or in remission talked with Castor and Desa about their own pets.

"Events like this are incredibly important to the kids because they feel like their voices are being heard," Director of Programs and Family Services for the Children's Cancer Center Sharin Nelson said. "This is something they would normally not ever have the chance to do."

Officials say the kids were also able to take pictures with the Stanley Cup, following the Tampa Bay Lightning's second Stanley Cup win in a row.

One of the kids attending the event was a girl named Kate.

She was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three and began treatment at Tampa General Hospital, the press release explained. As of January 2021, she is now cancer-free.