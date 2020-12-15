Forever 55 Super School Breakfast Initiative looks to tackle food insecurity in Tampa Bay

The Super School Breakfast Initiative is part of a larger commitment by the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and its legacy program, Forever 55.

TAMPA, Fla — GENYOUth and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee are teaming up to help end childhood hunger in the area.

The two groups have been working in partnership with Florida Blue, Triad Foundation and the Dairy Council of Florida to deliver more than 55 Grab and Go Buccaneers Fuel Up to Play branded breakfast cards to local schools.

That means more than 5 million school meals will go to Tampa Bay area students.

Of the more than 55 cards, 33 are being delivered to schools in Hillsborough County, 20 in Pinellas County and five in Pasco County.

The Super School Breakfast Initiative is part of a larger commitment by the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and its legacy program, Forever 55. The Host Committee established Forever 55 and its six pillars to reflect the needs of the community and how it can leave a lasting impact and continue to move “Forward.Forever.Together.”

“We are very proud to be teaming up with GENYOUth and Florida Blue to help address an overwhelming need in our community. Food insecurity is a core pillar of Forever 55, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s Legacy Program. With over 700,000 food-insecure people in the Tampa Bay region, our goal is to help increase student access to nutritious meals and contribute to a long-term solution,” said Claire Lessinger, Chief Operating Officer, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “By providing 55+ sustainable Grab and Go breakfast carts in need-based Title I schools, this partnership will elevate and increase access to breakfast in our local schools and ultimately improve health, wellness and academic performance in underserved communities.”

Since the Super School Breakfast Initiative began in 2017, GENYOUth has delivered more than 500 Grab and Go carts to high-need schools across the U.S., which has helped increase breakfast participation by up to 27 percent and given access to more than 50 million school breakfast opportunities a year.

In support of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s Health and Wellness pillar, GENYOUth will also give 55 schools in the Pinellas and Hillsborough County school districts with NFL FLAG-in-schools kits.

You can find more about Forever 55 here.

1 in 4 #TampaBay students are food-insecure, must skip breakfast & start their day hungry. Together with @GENYOUthNow, we are proud to announce the delivery of 55+ #SuperSchoolBreakfast carts to @hillsboroughsch, @my_pcs & @pascoschools increasing access to over 5 MILLION meals. pic.twitter.com/jGF8EzX1vo — Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee (@TampaBayLV) December 15, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

