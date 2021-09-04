WWE, Nestlé Pure Life bring community garden initiative to Tampa

WrestleMania is giving more than entertainment back to the community while in town this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — The WWE and WrestleMania are bringing more to the Tampa Bay area than entertainment-- they're also giving back.

Nestlé Pure Life and the WWE announced a partnership Friday with the Bullard Family Foundation and Feeding Tampa Bay to develop a sustainable community garden initiative.

And the project is already underway with the first of five community gardens being unveiled at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa.

"The initiative will provide access to nutritious food for families and children and will be integrated into local school curriculums at each of the five garden locations to help educate communities about the importance of nutritious food," according to a press release.

Along with the gardens, the WWE and Nestlé Pure Life are donating $50,000 to both Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHForce initiative and the Bullard Family Foundation.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and nutrition insecurity has increased significantly in Tampa Bay,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are pleased to be partnering with Nestlé Pure Life to support Feeding Tampa Bay and the Bullard Family Foundation to help raise awareness for this critical issue and to affect lasting change in the Tampa community.”

WrestleMania will come to life in Tampa on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium.