Police: Dunkin' employee arrested for shooting customer after argument

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Dunkin' employee was arrested for shooting a customer in the parking lot after a fight broke out Monday evening, Clearwater police report.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the Dunkin' restaurant on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Police say a 38-year-old man was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two kids when he got into a verbal argument with an employee, 22-year-old Khalil Shaheed.

When the man and his family left the store, Shaheed left out the back door and confronted him in the parking lot, according to investigators.

The argument then reportedly turned physical and Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband. Police say he fired the gun three times, hitting the man twice in the legs.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition, but stable.