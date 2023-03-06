19-year-old shot, killed at reported house party at Davenport vacation rental

A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old were also shot and are said to be stable Monday morning.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting at an illegal open house party in Davenport, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded to a short-term vacation rental home around 1:13 a.m. Monday at the Soltera Resort.

According to the sheriff's office, three people from Orlando were shot during the party — a 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Both the 17-year-old and the 22-year-old were taken to local hospitals where they are said to be stable.

The 19-year-old died from his injuries.