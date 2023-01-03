'Stop the Violence' walk targets the community, encourages open conversations to stop gun violence

The group walked around the neighborhood getting people out of their homes and even having some join them in support.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in one community are calling for change after recent gun violence.

Several groups fighting to save lives in the community met at Wildwood Park, near the Jet Jackson Recreation Center. They marched around the block, asking to “stop the violence.”

The group saw a good turn out to target the people in the community who leaders say need to hear this message the most.

Wildwood Park is no stranger to gun violence, seeing a shooting just three weeks ago in the parking lot. An 18-year-old man, and two women ages 20 and 22 were shot, police say. The two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. That’s why this group came together in the same spot it happened.

The group walked around the neighborhood getting people out of their homes and even having some join them in support. The groups involved including The Hidden Voices Project, Quis for Life, The Well, and Moms Demand Action.

“Although we’re actually experiencing crime all over our city, let’s take care of home. Let’s see where we are now, where it’s happening and see if we can plant the seed of promise to the community that’s experiencing such great sadness,” St. Pete City Council Vice-Chair and Co-Founder of The Hidden Voices Project, Deborah Figgs-Sanders, said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department also had several officers come out with Chief Anthony Holloway.

The chief says gun violence numbers are down after the city saw 33 homicides in 2021 and 16 in 2022. He hopes events like this continue to be a force to help save lives.

“It’s not like we’re just going to come out when someone is hurt again," Holloway said. "Crime is down and we’re just trying to keep it in front of everybody that we gotta continue to talk, instead of using weapons to solve our issues.”