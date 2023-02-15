Another teen arrested for murder in 15-year-old's shooting death in St. Petersburg

Zykiquiro Lofton was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 29 while he was out walking.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A second teen has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in St. Petersburg back in December, police announced Wednesday.

Police said 18-year-old David Moore is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Zykiquiro Lofton on Dec. 29.

Lofton was shot around 9 p.m. when he was out walking near 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South. He was able to run toward a nearby gas station before he collapsed.

The next day, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Bishop, who was out on bond after a deadly hit-and-run in November, had an ankle monitor that police said placed him in the area at the time of Lofton's murder.

Lofton, affectionately known as "Zy," was his mother's oldest of five children. His mother, Jessica Lofton said her 15-year-old son was her best friend. Over the last year, Zy spent time away and was only visiting during the holidays.

In the days after his death, his mother spoke only with 10 Tampa Bay, recalling her oldest child, who would've turned 16 just weeks after his death.

"Instead of celebrating his birthday, I have to do a funeral," Jessica said at the time.

Bishop reportedly knew Lofton and targeted the younger teen in the shooting, police said.

The family is now questioning why Bishop was let out of jail in the first place.

“I don't know whatever judge decided to let him out how do you sleep at night knowing that Zykiquiro Lofton is deceased?” said Tenishula Lofton, the 15-year-old's grandmother.

The police department said officers did their job.