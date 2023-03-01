'How do you sleep at night?': St. Pete police say gunman knew teen shot and killed

Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, was visiting for the holidays when he was shot, his family tells 10 Tampa Bay.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "He would've been 16," Jessica Lofton said, thinking of her son who was shot to death just days before the new year.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, in the area of 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South. The 15-year-old, identified as Zykiquiro Lofton, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but later died, police said.

"Instead of celebrating his birthday, I have to do a funeral," Jessica said.

The suspected killer in the investigation is 17-year-old Deonte Bishop. The teen who was previously unnamed is now being charged as an adult, the police department reports.

Jessica Lofton said the pain she's felt over the last few days has been overwhelming.

"It's really hard," she said.

Zykiquiro Lofton, affectionately known as "Zy," was his mother's oldest of five children. Jessica said her 15-year-old son was her best friend. Over the last year, Zy spent time away and was only visiting during the holidays.

The teen was shot while walking near the Citrus Grove Apartments and was able to run toward a nearby gas station before he collapsed.

"I seen him. He was still moving," Jessica said. "He was fighting because that's what he did, he was a fighter."

The gunman, Bishop, knew Zy, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department said. They believe the 15-year-old was targeted. While Bishop faces a murder charge for the shooting death of Zy, police say he is involved in another investigation launched 33 days prior.

Authorities say Bishop is accused of killing 87-year-old Denry Gayle while he was driving without a license. The 17-year-old was charged with two felonies in the case — leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a license involving death.

Court documents show a $5,000 bond was posted to release Bishop on Dec. 19. Ten days later, police say he shot and killed Zy. Detectives said Bishop's ankle monitor placed him near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue at the time of the shooting.

"He was still on an ankle monitor, it didn't stop him," St. Petersburg Police public information office Yolanda Fernandez said. "Our detectives and our investigators, police officers have done their job all the way around. Throughout each case. The justice system determines how long someone remains in custody. The police don't."

Zy's grandmother said she's not sure what judge allowed Bishop to have a bond.

"How do you sleep at night knowing that Zykiquiro Lofton is deceased?" she said.