Polk Sheriff to detail 'gang-related' murder and arrest of man who allegedly produced song about it

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide details about a recent "gang-related" murder investigation that resulted in the arrest of a "self-proclaimed" rapper, the sheriff's office said in a release.
The release said Judd will detail the investigation that led to the 19-year-old rapper being arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Few details about the investigation have been released, but the sheriff's office said the murder happened in Lakeland.
Additionally, Judd is expected to provide details about a song produced by the 19-year-old that allegedly talks about the murder.
