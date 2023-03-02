x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Polk Sheriff to detail 'gang-related' murder and arrest of man who allegedly produced song about it

The Polk County Sheriff will detail the investigation in a news conference Thursday morning.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide details about a recent "gang-related" murder investigation that resulted in the arrest of a "self-proclaimed" rapper, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

The release said Judd will detail the investigation that led to the 19-year-old rapper being arrested and charged with first-degree murder. 

Few details about the investigation have been released, but the sheriff's office said the murder happened in Lakeland. 

Additionally, Judd is expected to provide details about a song produced by the 19-year-old that allegedly talks about the murder. 

10 Tampa Bay plans to attend and will stream the news conference live online and on our Facebook and YouTube pages. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Polk County sheriff warns homeowners about fraudulent contractors

Before You Leave, Check This Out