Sheriff Judd to discuss 213 arrests made during undercover operation 'focused on human trafficking'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide details Thursday about an undercover operation focused on human trafficking that resulted in more than 200 people arrested.

The sheriff's office said in a release the arrests were a result of a seven-day multi-agency operation. The people arrested included people who solicited prostitutes, those who offered to "commit prostitution" and others who "profited from or aided and abetted prostitution."

Few other details about the undercover operation have been released, including if any human trafficking charges were filed.