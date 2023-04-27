4 men, including a pastor, convicted for sexually abusing children in Sarasota

Clifton Bean, John Smith and Bicente Morales were sentenced to life in prison. Juan Castanon Jr. is awaiting sentencing.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Four men, including a pastor, have been convicted for sexually abusing children since February 2023 in Sarasota, according to a news release.

Sarasota police say Clifton Bean, John Smith and Bicente Morales have all been sentenced to life in prison.

On Feb. 8, Bean was convicted of two counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12, two counts of lewd/lascivious molestation on a child under 12, one count of battery on a child between the age of 12 and 18 by a family member, and one count of lewd/lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16 in 2009.

On April 6, Smith was convicted of committing sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years old in 2021.

On April 19, Morales, a local pastor, was convicted of committing sexual battery upon a child and lewd/lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age in 2019.

On April 20, Juan Castanon Jr. was convicted of two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, one count of lewd/lascivious molestation and battery on a child less than 12 years old. He will be sentenced on May 16.

"In each of these cases, the victims who were and still are minors had the courage to come forward to a family member for help, which launched the investigations at the Sarasota Police Department," Detective Llovio said.

"The victims then had the courage to stand and testify against their abusers. There are no words to describe the courage of these young people who had to relive their worst nightmare in that courtroom. This is the definition of bravery," Llovio added.