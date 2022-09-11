42-year-old teacher accused of having sexual relations with student at Tampa school

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies say a 42-year-old teacher at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa is accused of having sexual relations with a student in September.
Jamie Melton is an English teacher at the school located on W. Bearss Avenue and was arrested for sexual misconduct towards a student, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Sunday.
Probably cause was developed and a warrant was obtained towards the 42-year-old on Saturday, authorities say.
On Sunday, Milton was reportedly arrested and charged with sexual battery.
"This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions."
Deputies say they believe the incident appears to have only happened to one student, but anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.