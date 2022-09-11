42-year-old teacher accused of having sexual relations with student at Tampa school

Jamie Melton was reportedly charged with sexual battery.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies say a 42-year-old teacher at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa is accused of having sexual relations with a student in September.

Jamie Melton is an English teacher at the school located on W. Bearss Avenue and was arrested for sexual misconduct towards a student, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Sunday.

Probably cause was developed and a warrant was obtained towards the 42-year-old on Saturday, authorities say.

On Sunday, Milton was reportedly arrested and charged with sexual battery.

"This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions."