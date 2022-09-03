Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school

Deputies interviewed the student, and he reportedly admitted to posting the message.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.

"When I come back to school I'm shooting whole school [sic]...let me know if you wanna go with me everybody gonna die...," a portion of the message read, according to the agency's news release.

Deputies interviewed the student, and he reportedly admitted to posting the message.

They also searched the teen's house where they found several toy guns inside his bedroom. His cell phone was also seized by the deputies.

“I commend the individuals who acted so quickly by notifying us of this school threat," Sheriff Vent Crawford said in a statement. "The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of posts seriously and will hold those individuals accountable for posting threats and disrupting our schools.

"Finally, I commend our deputies for responding so quickly and taking measures to ensure our students and teachers are safe when they return to school on Tuesday after this Labor Day holiday.”

Even after arresting the student, the sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.