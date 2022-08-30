New Port Richey high school student may have carried airsoft gun on campus, deputies say

Students can expect increased law enforcement presence at school on Wednesday.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A student at a Mitchell High School in New Port Richey saw another student carry what appeared to be a gun in their waistband on Tuesday, deputies say.

The incident was not reported until after the end of the day. Authorities later determined the student possibly brought an airsoft gun to the school, Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Deputies say they spoke with witnesses who described the firearm as an airsoft gun. They also talked to the student during a home visit.

There is reportedly no threat to the high school, and an increased law enforcement presence will be at the campus on Wednesday as a precaution.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report about a potential gun seen in the possession of a Mitchell High School student today. A student saw another student place what appeared to be a firearm in their waistband. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/DTxUIITytC — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) August 31, 2022

"If you see a threat, call law enforcement as soon as possible," the sheriff's office said in the tweet.