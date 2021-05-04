Racing charge dropped for 3rd man in deadly 2018 Bayshore crash

Prosecutors say the evidence showed he was only a passenger.

TAMPA, Fla. — Prosecutors have dropped the racing charge against the third man who had been charged in connection with the deadly 2018 Bayshore Boulevard crash that killed a mother and daughter.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office said the state was no longer pursuing a misdemeanor racing charge against 23-year-old Tristan Herrin.

“Based on evidence available at the crash scene, we charged Tristan Herrin for knowingly participating in racing," spokesperson Grayson Kamm explained Tuesday. "As we built airtight cases against the two drivers directly responsible for the deaths of Jessica and Lillia, however, the evidence showed that Tristan was merely a passenger on that tragic day and therefore had not committed any crime.”

As for the other two men: Herrin's brother Cameron was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of vehicular homicide. John Barrineau pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor racing charge in exchange for six years in state prison followed by 15 years of probation.

Barrineau was 17 at the time of the crash; Cameron Herrin was 18.

The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, who she was pushing in a stroller when she was hit by Cameron Herrin's Ford Mustang.