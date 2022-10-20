Pinellas County man arrested for multiple counts of possession of child pornography

Detectives say child pornography was found on several electronic devices belonging to 69-year-old Michael Hugill.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Belleair man for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives say an investigation was started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, gave information about child pornography being uploaded to the internet. After an investigation, 69-year-old Michael Hugill was arrested.

Authorities say a search warrant was obtained for Hugill's internet account and residence in Belleair. Several electronic devices were collected and child pornography images were located on at least one device.

During an interview with detectives, authorities say Hugill admitted to owning the internet account and saving images to his computer.