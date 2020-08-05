Deputies need your help solving 39-year-old Brooksville cold case

In May 1981, Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer reportedly told their friends they would be back but never returned.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the deaths of Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer to come forward-- 39 years later.

On May 9, 1981, the sheriff's office says the pair was last seen at the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville. They allegedly told their friends they would be back but never returned.

Then at 2:30 a.m., the fire department was sent to a possible brush fire approximately one mile from the bar in the 300 block of Stafford Avenue, according to deputies.

When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire. Inside, first responders say were the bodies of Merill and Colyer.

Detectives have been working the case since.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830. For anonymous tips, you can contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).

