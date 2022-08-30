5-year-old dead, 8-year-old injured in late-night shooting in Tampa

Deputies said the 8-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two children, ages 5 and 8, with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, the agency said. The 5-year-old died at the hospital. The 8-year-old is currently in critical condition, according to deputies.