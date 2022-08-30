5-year-old dead, 8-year-old injured in late-night shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane.
When deputies arrived, they said they found two children, ages 5 and 8, with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, the agency said. The 5-year-old died at the hospital. The 8-year-old is currently in critical condition, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office said everyone believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting is accounted for. And, deputies said they are continuing to investigate.