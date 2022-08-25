Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and are asking for the public's help to find the shooter(s).

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting.

It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.

Police said when officers arrived in the area, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and later died, the agency said.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Officers said while their investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe the shooting was random. Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide at this time.