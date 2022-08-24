Family searching for answers in 1994 Tampa murder

Police found Brian Schuch beaten and stabbed to death after a night out.

TAMPA, Fla. — In July of 1994, police found Brian Schuch's body beaten and stabbed to death off of Caracas Street in Tampa.

His wife said she has missed him every single day since he was killed.

“He was my everything he was the best father," Lauren Schuch said.

She said Brian had left his mom's house that night and went to a nearby bar. He then left that bar and was heading to a bar on South Howard with another man. From there, the two stopped by an apartment complex. Witnesses reported seeing Brian and the man leave after a few minutes.

“We do not know what happened from that point until the end result," Lauren said.

The lead detective in the case said they have sent samples out for DNA testing throughout the years. Unfortunately, authorities have not generated any solid leads.

Now, investigators say they are asking the public for help with the case.

“Absolutely someone out there knows something and for whatever reason, they have kept it to themselves," Detective Joseph Sustek with the Tampa Police Department said.

Sustek said the location where Brian was found is a place where many people are seen walking or standing around.

"Even in 1994, it was a well-traveled area," Sustek said.

Brian's family members said all these years later, they just want answers.

“It's not fair that people live a whole life and walk the streets doing what they want to do when they took his life," Barbra, Brian's mother, said.