CLEARWATER, Fla. — It has been five years since Martin Baltimore passed away after a hit-and-run crash in Clearwater.

On Sunday, the Clearwater Police Department used Facebook to post a reminder about this cold case.

The post said Baltimore was traveling near the Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road turning left when a car collided with his motorcycle on November 20, 2014. The car left the scene, and Baltimore died from his injuries.

If you have information regarding this case, call traffic homicide investigators at 727-562-4242.

