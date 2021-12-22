Man accused of breaking into Oldsmar church, throwing items outside arrested

All doors were locked and secured since the church was not open to the public at the time.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man they say broke into a church and threw items outside the building, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say they responded Saturday to the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Oldsmar after getting reports of items from inside the church being scattered outside the building.

After searching the scene, a window on the west side of the church that led inside the building was found broken, according to the arrest report.

All doors were locked and secured since the church was not open to the public at the time.

Deputies were reportedly able to find 67-year-old Charles Brooks inside the church in the rear north room after the doors were unlocked by the property owner.

He was taken out of the church and arrested, the arrest report explains.

Brooks reportedly later admitted to being inside the church for two days following up to the incident.