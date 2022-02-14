WATCH LIVE | Day 5 of the Curtis Reeves trial: Opening statements begin

After eight years of delays, a trial is underway for movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Curtis Reeves is back in court for the second week as opening statements begin in his trial.

Last week, Judge Susan Barthle, along with the defense and prosecution, worked to select six jurors and four alternates from a pool of 115 potential jurors. The jury is made up of five men and five women. The jurors will not know who the alternates are until it is time for deliberation.

On Friday, Barthle spent the day hearing any last-minute motions from the defense and the state.

In 2014, Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after Oulson had been texting on his phone during movie previews. Nicole Oulson, Chad's wife, was also at the theater and tried to shield her husband, causing her hand to be partially shot.

Nicole was in court Monday for the first time since the start of the trial.