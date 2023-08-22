Custodian at Tampa charter school accused of having 'numerous images' of child porn on his phone

Mark Jordan, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and tampering with physical evidence.

TAMPA, Fla. — A custodian who works at a charter school in Tampa is behind bars after authorities say he had many images of child pornography in his possession.

On Monday, investigators received information that led them to a home in the Riverview area where they came in contact with Jordan, deputies say.

At the home, Jordan admitted to creating and having numerous computer-generated child pornography images, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 44-year-old also admitted to deleting images from his cell phone while he was heading back to his home to speak to detectives, officials say.

"It is a reprehensible betrayal of trust that someone employed to ensure the safety and work with children at a school would engage in such repugnant behavior," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will not rest until every corner of our community is free from the reach of those who seek to harm our most vulnerable."

The 44-year-old is reportedly employed as a custodian at IDEA Victory Public School on Nebraska Avenue.

The sheriff's office says they do not believe any children at the school were victimized at this point in their investigation.