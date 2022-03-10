Police: Arrest made after Daytona Beach couple found with throats slashed

More details on the arrest of Jean R. Macean are expected to be forthcoming.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say the man responsible for the "gruesome" murder of a husband and wife, who were found with their throats slashed on the side of the road, has been arrested.

"I’m pleased to announce that we have arrested the man responsible for the murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman," Chief Jakari Young tweeted.

The police department announced the arrest of Jean R. Macean on social media with limited information.

"More details coming shortly," a Facebook post from the police department reads.

Jakari also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orlando Police Department for their assistance in bringing Macean into custody.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports a press conference is expected at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police began investigating the Aultmans murder around 2 a.m. on Sunday after responding to a call for a possible hit-and-run when someone reported seeing two people lying in the grass.

But when they arrived, police noticed the couple had multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in an interview posted by WESH 2 reporter Claire Metz.

Investigators say they believe the couple was riding their bicycles home from Main Street, where the Daytona Bike Week motorcycle event is being held, when the attack happened.

Soon after the investigation began, police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the murder case.

The video shows a man wearing a cowboy hat, scarf, light-colored pants and a backpack, which matches the brief description that Chief Young gave on Sunday.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years," Young said in the video.