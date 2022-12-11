Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say

Authorities say the 61-year-old man shot and killed had a lengthy criminal history dating back as far as 1977.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say.

People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.

Schryver immediately became confrontational when he came in contact with the deputies, law enforcement says, which led to the deputy-involved shooting.

Deputies then reportedly fired shots at the 61-year-old and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Schryver was known to be violent and has used at least 120 different names, three different social security numbers and a lengthy criminal history dating back as far as 1977. Previous arrests include multiple felony burglary, burglary with assault, robbery and grand theft.

Two other people who lived at the home were arrested on that same day, deputies say.

No deputies in the home were injured during the incident, authorities say.

The deputy who opened fire will be placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the shooting, the news release mentioned.