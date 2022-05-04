Deputies search for pair accused of stealing trailers from local businesses

Detectives are asking anyone who recognize the two men to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men deputies say are stealing trailers from local businesses around the area.

The accused thieves are believed to be responsible for four different trailers being stolen between the months of March and April in Hillsborough County, one specifically in Tampa.

Detectives are looking for two men:

One man is described as about 6 feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The other man is described to be a heavy build, standing at approximately 6 feet tall.

The truck believed to be used by the two men during the crimes is a 2005-2007 tan Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 17-inch stock aluminum wheels.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the two men to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.