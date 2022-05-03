Manhunt underway for accused killer in Polk County

Tipsters can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a manhunt is underway for an accused killer.

Investigators say 42-year-old Robert Simmons is considered "armed and dangerous."

Tuesday night, deputies said that they were looking for him in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.

No further information was immediately released, including the identity of the person who was killed. Hundreds of people shared a Facebook post from the sheriff's office in the hopes of finding Simmons.