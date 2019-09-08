CLEARWATER, Fla. — The state will be able to show part of the surveillance video showing a deadly shooting outside a Clearwater convenience store in slow motion, a judge ruled Friday.

Michael Drejka is charged with manslaughter in the July 2018 shooting of Markeis McGlockton.

The shooting happened after Drejka got upset about McGlockton's girlfriend parking in a spot for customers with disabilities. Surveillance video showed McGlockton push Drejka down, and Drejka pulling out a gun and shooting McGlockton.

The state will be allowed to show 11 seconds of the video to the jury in slow motion.

Prosecutors agreed to not show any footage of McGlockton's child, who was in the car at the time, with or near the father while he was dying. In return, the defense agreed to admit McGlockton was not armed.

Drejka’s lawyers are arguing self-defense. His trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 19.

