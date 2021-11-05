Experts weigh into what happens next to children under Eckerd

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is launching a criminal investigation into alleged child abuse and neglect from Eckerd.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Drastic changes won't be evident for the children caught in the middle of the criminal investigation into Eckerd Connects but risks still remain.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation into what was the Tampa Bay area's lead agency for child welfare and foster care services. Now, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is stepping in until new leadership takes over.

"Technically, things on the ground don't change when there's a change in leadership," Deputy Director of Florida Children's First Robin Rosenberg said in regard to the agencies providing case management and support for foster parents.

Short-term though, foster homes may have to take up more room than necessary to take in the influx of children in need of homes, former DCF employee Andrew Chang explains.

Chang said sometimes that entails placement teams begging foster homes to take in more kids than the set limits.

"That might still be the better option than sleeping under their desk for the evening," Chang said.

Rosenberg said another risk is what happens if more workers quit if conditions are no longer good for them to remain.

"That causes a world of hurt for children when there aren't enough case managers," Rosenberg explained.

The DCF states it has deployed experts statewide to work alongside Eckerd in "transitioning all administrative, financial, programmatic and quality assurance activities."

Rosenberg said if more case managers or parents leave, it can have a lasting impact on children's emotional wellbeing. The turnover and relationships that go away when caseworkers leave can also force more children to stay in care.

Rosenberg said there aren't enough workers in foster care, to begin with. The investigation highlights the need for more good foster homes, she said.

"It’s not a bruise, it’s not a broken bone that you can see, but it’s an emotional harm that the system of care is putting on those children instead of offering the healing that you need," Rosenberg said.

In a statement, the DCF wrote in part: