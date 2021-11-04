Pinellas sheriff will announce criminal investigation of lead child welfare agency

It has been the main organization handing child welfare and foster care services in the Tampa Bay region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will announce a criminal investigation Thursday into Eckerd Connects Community Alternatives.

The organization has been the Tampa Bay area's lead agency for child welfare and foster care services.

According to its website, Eckerd Connects Community Alternatives has historically served about 2,900 kids and families each day in Hillsborough County, while its Pinellas and Pasco branches have offered welfare and foster services to around 3,100 children and teens per day.

As reported Tuesday, Eckerd Connects will stop providing child welfare services in the Bay area within the next year. The contracts with Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties are being terminated when they expire.

In Hillsborough, the contract will end on June 30, 2022. Pasco and Pinellas will see a swifter exit, with that contract ending in December 2021.

While Eckerd claimed this week that the contracts were being dropped due to a lack of state funding, the Florida Department of Children and Families said it was cutting ties due to "repeated failures" by Eckerd.

"Eckerd’s recent actions and inactions have jeopardized the health, safety and welfare of the dependent children under your care. Coupled with a history of placing youth in unlicensed settings for extended periods of time, and repeated failure to secure appropriate and stable placements for all children in Eckerd’s system of care, they call into question your ability to fulfill your contractual obligations," wrote DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris in a letter dated Nov. 1.

For its part, in recent years, Eckerd says it saw a 40-percent increase in children being removed from their homes by law enforcement across the three counties while dealing with "woefully underfunded" contracts to serve the community.

The agency claims in 2016 and 2018, DCF was warned by the board chair that fiscal needs were not being met and that it was causing "tragic consequences" for those it served.

“Our focus in this region and throughout the State of Florida has always been on what is best for children and families. We have repeatedly expressed concerns to state officials and legislators about the mismatch between inadequate funding levels and the growing needs in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. We regret that it has come to this, but we simply cannot continue under the current circumstances,” Board Chair V. Raymond Ferrara said.

As for the criminal investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said no information would be provided before Thursday's news conference, which will be streamed live at 3 p.m. on 10TampaBay.com.

"No additional information will be provided prior to the press conference," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in an email.