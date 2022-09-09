FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at the FDLE location in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding Hudson High School in Pasco County.

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at the FDLE location in Tampa.

10 Tampa Bay will be streaming the news conference live on Facebook and Youtube.

In August 2021, the Pasco County Schools district confirmed several teachers were under investigation by the FDLE. Those teachers had been under investigation since April 2021, FDLE said at the time.