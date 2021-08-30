FDLE: Several Pasco County teachers under investigation for 'fraudulent activity'

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the teachers have been under investigation since April of this year.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Several Pasco County teachers are currently under investigation by state authorities, the school district confirmed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the teachers have been under investigation since April of this year.

Authorities could not go into the details, but said it revolved around "alleged fraudulent activity associated with [the teachers'] work."

Stephen Hegarty, a spokesperson for Pasco County Schools, says the teachers involved were from Hudson High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.