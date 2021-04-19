Feds investigate whether Pasco County Schools broke law by sharing student info with sheriff's office

Law enforcement reportedly used the data to compile a list of students who officials believed could “fall into a life of crime.”

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into whether a Tampa Bay area school district broke federal law when it shared private information about students with the local sheriff’s office.

The Pasco County School District shared information on student grades, discipline and attendance with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The agency then used the data to compile a list of students officials believed could “fall into a life of crime.”

The agency is already facing a federal lawsuit that the intelligence-based policing program violates people’s rights by improperly targeting and harassing them.

The investigation followed a call for review by a Virginia congressman who leads the House Committee on Education and Labor.

The investigation also follows reporting from the Tampa Bay Times, which first broke the story in November that the school district was reportedly sharing such information with the sheriff's office.

As the newspaper notes, the district has previously objected to the Times' characterizations of the matter – but has not discussed specific concerns.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the district for comment.