Florida man accused of using tire iron to damage cars in road rage incident

COCOA, Fla. — A man was arrested out of Brevard County after being accused of attacking other cars with a tire iron in a road rage incident.

A Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office explains deputies responded to the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue in Cocoa on reports of a road rage incident.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities a grey Chevy Tahoe was parked in the middle of the roadway before the driver, identified as Raymond Hofmann, began ramming other cars who tried to go around him.

As the incident escalated, the driver of the Tahoe got out and started to hit the other cars as they passed with a tire iron, the agency explains. He reportedly broke the driver's side window of a passing truck and the tire iron stuck in the broken glass.

"As deputies were responding to the call, BCSO Comm Center provided additional details that the subject was also armed with a nail gun and was threatening victims at the scene," the Facebook post read in part.

Once deputies were at the scene, Hofmann was armed with a crowbar, the agency explains. He was given commands to drop the item as he reportedly started walking toward deputies saying, "You will have to kill me."

This is when deputies say Hodmann threw the crowbar and took off running. He was eventually arrested.

"Another great job by our deputies and communications center for getting this violent and dangerous individual off our streets," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Hofmann faces various charges for resisting, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges.