Florida student accused of attacking teacher’s aide to be charged as an adult

The 17-year-old Matanzas High School student is now facing a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Florida high school student accused of attacking a teacher's aide for taking his Nintendo Switch will be charged as an adult, according to WKMG-TV, citing court documents.

The 17-year-old Matanzas High School student is now facing a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison after his charges were upgraded.

The Orlando CBS affiliate reported that the state attorney’s office said the student “did actually and intentionally touch or strike (the victim) against the will of (her) and in doing so used a deadly weapon, and/or intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.”

After the attack happened on Feb. 21, when deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class.

He also told officials he will "beat her up" anytime she tries to take his game.

WARNING: The video provided by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office may be difficult for some viewers to watch.

Investigators were able to review the attack when they reviewed the school's surveillance footage. Deputies say the 6 foot, 6 inch and 270-pound student can be seen walking quickly toward Joan Naydich before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious.

The student is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious Naydich in the back and head around 15 times, according to officials.

The educator was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, according to the arrest report. She has since been released.