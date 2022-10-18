Florida man armed with 4 weapons planned on starting a 'war' against deputies: sheriff's office

Glen Ressler was upset that deputies took away his driver's license during an earlier traffic stop because it was suspended, the sheriff's office said.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County deputies arrested a 42-year-old man who they claimed wanted "to start a war" against responding law enforcement officers.

Glen Ressler faces several charges, online jail records show, related to the early Sunday, Oct. 16, incident, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff's office said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. about Ressler who had armed himself and wished to get in a shootout with police. He "planned to start a war" because he was mad deputies recently seized his driver's license, according to a Putnam County Sheriff's Office statement.

The license had been suspended, the agency said.

While responding to the call to check on his well-being, a deputy using night vision spotted Ressler who allegedly was wearing a tactical vest and carrying four firearms.

"Through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning, the deputies were able to disarm Ressler and take him into custody without further incident," the sheriff's office said.