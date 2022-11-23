Police: Man used racial slurs, shouted 'White Power' while firing shots outside Tampa bar

Police said Dustin McCann was removed from the bar after he repeatedly used the "n-word" toward a Black security guard.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is facing multiple hate crime charges after he used racial slurs and fired his gun Monday night outside of a Tampa bar, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the SoHo Saloon on South Howard Avenue after receiving a call that shots were fired.

An investigation revealed that 30-year-old Dustin McCann was removed from the bar after he repeatedly used the "n-word" toward a Black security guard, police said.

Witnesses told investigators McCann got into his car parked across the street and drove away while firing gunshots into the air and shouting "White Power."

After obtaining a warrant, Tampa police found and arrested McCann with the help of the Arcadia Police Department. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. All charges include a hate crime enhancement.