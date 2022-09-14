New report shows increase in extremism, antisemitism in Florida

The report by the Anti-Defamation League examines the extremist and antisemitic trends and incidents in the state of Florida from 2020 to the present.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism found a significant increase in extremist-related incidents in the state of Florida and nationwide.

Researchers say incidents are on the rise due, in part, to widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories that have fueled extremists and further spread antisemitism.

"A lot of these incidents can be attributed to an overlapping white supremist network in the state that’s been growing in the last couple of years," said Ben Popp, an Investigative Researcher with the ADL's Center on Extremism.

According to the report, new white supremacist groups have formed tend to join existing groups as a strategy to amplify their message of hate.

"[These groups are] largely growing because they’ve been able to efficiently integrate other extremists into their circles, so we see a lot of new groups popping up and joining this network and this network distributes propaganda and holds in-person events," Popp said. "Unfortunately, their messaging has been effective in the state."

The report analyzed reported hate crimes, the activity of different extremist groups and trends in extremism recorded in Florida since Jan. 1, 2020.

It found that there were 400 instances of white supremacist propaganda distribution from January 2022 to August 2022 in Florida. Just this year in the Tampa Bay area, antisemitic fliers have been spotted in neighborhoods in Sarasota, Lutz, and Tampa's Hyde Park.

In 2021, The Florida Holocaust Museum was vandalized when an antisemitic message was spray-painted on the outside of the building. St. Petersburg Police classified the graffiti as a hate crime but never found who did it.

The ADL report did not surprise Michael Igel, the Board Chair of The Florida Holocaust Museum.

"It’s something we experience anecdotally and we experience, I experience it personally on a routine basis because of my position — but to see it borne out in statistics and data that way hits you from a different direction," Igel said.

Despite the grim findings, Igel said the report is energizing because it proves the work of the museum and education is necessary.