HCSO: School aid arrested for sexual conduct with 16-year-old student

The 24-year-old is facing one charge for an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa high school aid was arrested for having sex with an underage student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

In December 2022, 24-year-old Briona Inman was working as a paraprofessional at Freedom High School, the agency said in a news release. While there, deputies say she befriended a 16-year-old boy who was a student at the school.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Inman brought the student to her house and "engaged in sexual intercourse with him," the sheriff's office explains.

The agency was notified of the incident on Feb. 6 and began an investigation. Detectives found probable cause and arrested Inman the next day.

"Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools."