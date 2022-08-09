Higher reward offered for answers in murder of 61-year-old Tampa man

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is now offering up to $9,500 for information in the murder of Richard Martin.

TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has raised the amount of reward being offered for answers leading to an arrest in a Tampa man's death.

In an update Tuesday, the agency says a reward of up to $9,500 is being offered to help solve 61-year-old Richard Martin's murder.

Martin was found dead in his truck with upper body trauma at a home on Elmore Avenue in Tampa, TPD said in a news release. Detectives believe he died sometime between July 1-5.

Detectives with the police department have reportedly been working to develop leads and identify a suspect involved with the 61-year-old's murder.

However, they have not yet developed any leads and authorities say they are asking anyone in the Tampa area who has any information that could help detectives with their investigation to step forward.