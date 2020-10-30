Brother, sister accused of shooting and killing a man during a drug deal deputies say went wrong

Deputies say the investigation began after a man showed up dead to the hospital.

VALRICO, Fla. — A brother and sister from Valrico are accused of fighting with a man during a drug deal before shooting and killing him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its detectives began investigating Thursday when a dead man was driven to the hospital by a friend.

Deputies said the two teenagers, who are brother and sister, got into a fight with somebody during a drug deal that had gone wrong. Investigators say the teen girl tried to rob the person they were meeting. Then, her brother went up to the driver's side of the car the man they were fighting with was in, pulled out a handgun and shot into the car, deputies said.

The shot hit the person driving the car in his upper body, deputies said. The sheriff's office says the man tried to drive himself to the hospital but wasn't able to. That's when a witness who was in the car with the man switched seats with him and drove him to the hospital, deputies said.

Investigators said by the time the man got to the hospital, he had already died.

"Any loss of life is tragic, it's even worse when it involves two young people who made such a horrible choice," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'm thankful that our detectives were able to identify these two individuals and have them under arrest within 24 hours."

Both teens were arrested and are facing charges.

What other people are reading right now: