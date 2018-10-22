HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County teachers accused of secretly recording students undressing is now facing more charges.

Previously released documents revealed a former Hillsborough County high school teacher accused of filming students had been doing it for nearly two years.

Mark William Ackett, 49, was a Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher when he allegedly placed cameras in a changing room to record students. According to court documents, he had been doing it for nearly two years.

Ackett was originally arrested on Sept. 11. and charged with one count of video voyeurism. After further investigation by Hillsborough County deputies, he now faces more charges, including 267 counts of video voyeurism, 73 counts of production of harmful material of a minor, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

