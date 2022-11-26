Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of drunk driving

Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.

“Every member of teamHCSO is charged with ensuring the safety and welfare of our community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was injured in this situation, but this deputy’s reckless decision is inexcusable.”