Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday.
Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
“Every member of teamHCSO is charged with ensuring the safety and welfare of our community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully no one was injured in this situation, but this deputy’s reckless decision is inexcusable.”
Nguyen was reportedly assigned to the Department of Detention Services and is suspended without pay pending an investigation by the HCSO.